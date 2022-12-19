Radnor Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth $51,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter worth $119,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter worth $131,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on AEO. StockNews.com cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.15.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Down 0.5 %

AEO stock opened at $14.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.46 and a 1-year high of $26.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.40.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

