Radnor Capital Management LLC Purchases 36,050 Shares of Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE)

Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,050 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Whole Earth Brands worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 185.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 9,680 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Clearline Capital LP grew its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 393,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FREE stock opened at $3.82 on Monday. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $10.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.38 million, a P/E ratio of 127.38 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.58 and its 200 day moving average is $4.89.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Whole Earth Brands from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Whole Earth Brands from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Whole Earth Brands from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

