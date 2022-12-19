Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Acquires 2,694 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:GOVT opened at $23.22 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.33.

