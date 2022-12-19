Radnor Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BECN. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Insider Transactions at Beacon Roofing Supply

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 105,320 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.97 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,080.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,964,899 shares in the company, valued at $852,550,296.03. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of BECN stock opened at $55.74 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.61. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.71 and a fifty-two week high of $65.30.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.15. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Research analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BECN shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.71.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

