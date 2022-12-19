Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Stock Holdings Increased by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 63,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 11,208 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter worth $815,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter worth $314,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter worth $549,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSTG. Morgan Stanley upgraded Pure Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Pure Storage to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Pure Storage from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.94.

PSTG opened at $28.62 on Monday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $36.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 715.68, a PEG ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.27.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

