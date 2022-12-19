Radnor Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Park National were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Park National by 9.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 23,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Park National by 2.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Park National by 0.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,337,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Park National by 20.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Park National by 0.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 51.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PRK opened at $138.66 on Monday. Park National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.78 and a fifty-two week high of $151.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.78.

Park National ( NYSEAMERICAN:PRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.56). Park National had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $137.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.78 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Park National Co. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Park National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.83%.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Park National from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

