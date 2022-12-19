Radnor Capital Management LLC Invests $240,000 in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 0.8% during the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 62,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 5.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 27.9% during the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 1.1% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 84,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,574,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 20.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter.

In other Wolfspeed news, Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $77,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,982,646.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Duy Loan T. Le bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.04 per share, with a total value of $182,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,700,428.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Duy Loan T. Le bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $77,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,646.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WOLF opened at $77.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.82 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.07 and a twelve month high of $125.58.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WOLF shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Wolfspeed from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. William Blair initiated coverage on Wolfspeed in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Wolfspeed from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Wolfspeed from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Wolfspeed from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wolfspeed currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.28.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

