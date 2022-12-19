Donald L. Hagan LLC Sells 1,564 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Donald L. Hagan LLC decreased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,749 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up 0.9% of Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 82,946 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,149,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 26.8% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,570 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.0% in the third quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 46.2% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 44,558 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 14,081 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the third quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 201,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.55.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of VZ opened at $37.12 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $155.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.49 and a 200-day moving average of $42.76.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.