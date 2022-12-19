J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Shares Sold by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JJSF. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in J&J Snack Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in J&J Snack Foods by 144.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in J&J Snack Foods by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in J&J Snack Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JJSF shares. CL King upped their target price on J&J Snack Foods from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Benchmark upped their target price on J&J Snack Foods from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised J&J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised J&J Snack Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ JJSF opened at $151.79 on Monday. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a twelve month low of $117.45 and a twelve month high of $165.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.70 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.73.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.16. J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $400.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.82%.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

