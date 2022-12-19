Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Purchased by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,274 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in Cigna in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 56.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 127 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cigna

In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,040 shares of company stock worth $6,876,678. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cigna Stock Down 1.3 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Cigna from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $318.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $319.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.32.

Shares of CI opened at $327.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $100.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $316.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.22. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.03 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $45.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.87 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 15.94%. Analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 23.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.39%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

