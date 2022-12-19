YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Stake Lifted by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in YETI by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 17,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in YETI by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in YETI by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in YETI by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 62,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in YETI by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on YETI in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on YETI from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on YETI to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen boosted their price target on YETI to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on YETI from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

YETI Stock Down 2.7 %

About YETI

Shares of YETI stock opened at $41.95 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.69 and its 200-day moving average is $40.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.86 and a 12-month high of $84.68.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

