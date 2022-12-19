Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Reduces Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at $18,864,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 300,750 shares of company stock valued at $52,311,677. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $175.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.43. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.42.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

