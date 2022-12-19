180 Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $235,000 in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HII. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter worth $233,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter worth $631,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.0% during the third quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter valued at $472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 1.2 %

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $231.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $236.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.95. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.87 and a 1-year high of $260.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on HII. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $245.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.90.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Stories

