180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,497 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 8,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:SONY opened at $78.37 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.96. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $133.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $96.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sony Group Company Profile

Several brokerages have weighed in on SONY. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sony Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.67.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

