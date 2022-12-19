Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $470,000 Stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FHLC. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 43.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FHLC opened at $63.67 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.53. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.92 and a fifty-two week high of $69.27.

