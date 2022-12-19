Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $502,000 Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 44,996 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the second quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 134.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 409.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the second quarter worth $34,000. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

WRB stock opened at $72.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.76 and its 200-day moving average is $68.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $51.90 and a 1 year high of $76.99.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WRB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.87.

W. R. Berkley Profile

(Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.