11,738 Shares in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Acquired by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Shares of LMBS opened at $47.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.85. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.62 and a 52-week high of $50.15.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd.

