Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,583,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $336,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 124,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after acquiring an additional 10,888 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 787.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 129.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter.
Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.5 %
BATS:NUMV opened at $29.60 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.16 and a 200-day moving average of $31.58. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.05 and a twelve month high of $29.85.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV)
- How Do Chipmakers Stack Up When It Comes To Growth?
- Is AMC Entertainment Stock Worth Taking Down Here?
- Is it Time to Take a Bite into Domino’s Pizza?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.