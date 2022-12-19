Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,583,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $336,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 124,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after acquiring an additional 10,888 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 787.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 129.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

BATS:NUMV opened at $29.60 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.16 and a 200-day moving average of $31.58. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.05 and a twelve month high of $29.85.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.