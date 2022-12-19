Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Purchased by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,673 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.4% in the third quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,407,868 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,056 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 32.9% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 46,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 11,543 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 16.9% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 111,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 16,141 shares during the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 100.0% in the third quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,526 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 17,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. 38.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In other news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,048,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,579,660. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,048,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,579,660. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.38 per share, with a total value of $1,918,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 52,733,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,840,445.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 660,000 shares of company stock worth $8,158,900 over the last quarter. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

NYSE:ET opened at $11.66 on Monday. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.43.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $22.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.57 billion. Equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.09%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ET. Citigroup began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

