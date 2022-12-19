10,241 Shares in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Bought by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 93.8% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $51.70 on Monday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $46.21 and a 1 year high of $66.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.66 and a 200-day moving average of $51.17.

