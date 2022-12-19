iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 1,287.0% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

IGM opened at $285.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $288.91 and a 200-day moving average of $304.07. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 52-week low of $261.80 and a 52-week high of $447.79.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

