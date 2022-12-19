Acropolis Investment Management LLC Acquires 328 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 53,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $50.52 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.33. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.06 and a fifty-two week high of $62.70.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.