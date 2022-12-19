Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 4,950 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,950 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HLI. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 483,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,192,000 after purchasing an additional 93,693 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 907.6% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 27,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 24,933 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter worth about $1,155,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 5,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HLI. StockNews.com began coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

In other news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 16,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total value of $1,526,713.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $497,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 16,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total value of $1,526,713.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,182 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,658. Corporate insiders own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $92.07 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.72. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.18 and a 12 month high of $122.62.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $489.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.32 million. On average, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

