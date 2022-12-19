Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WM. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2,030.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 230.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Waste Management to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.75.

Shares of WM opened at $161.79 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.58 and a 52-week high of $175.98. The company has a market cap of $66.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.33%.

Waste Management announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

