Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys 7,007 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of C. Snider Financial Group grew its stake in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,865,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,803,824,000 after buying an additional 4,702,380 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,683,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,007,688,000 after buying an additional 3,697,137 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,334,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,228,000 after buying an additional 3,353,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HoldCo Asset Management LP grew its stake in Citigroup by 29,945.1% in the 2nd quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,970,000 after buying an additional 2,990,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

C has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.21.

Citigroup stock opened at $44.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $85.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.75. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $69.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.95%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

