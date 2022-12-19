Sawtooth Solutions LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $529,000. SAM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 67,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 596,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,083,000 after purchasing an additional 8,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 43.8% during the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB opened at $184.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $186.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.70. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $229.60.

