Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $1.15 Million Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 53,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 224.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 14,643 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 20.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 181,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,293,000 after purchasing an additional 30,829 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.6% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 99,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $794,809.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,929.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $130.99 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.62 and its 200-day moving average is $128.37. The stock has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.21. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.41 and a twelve month high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, November 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on HLT shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.75.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Stories

