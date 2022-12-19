Acropolis Investment Management LLC Has $316,000 Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 26,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 74,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,065,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 9,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 30,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $160.48 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.13 and a 200-day moving average of $147.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.78.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More

