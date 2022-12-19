Short Interest in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Declines By 15.5%

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 89,700 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the November 15th total of 106,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

In related news, EVP Kimberly C. Dockery purchased 4,000 shares of Colony Bankcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $53,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,289 shares in the company, valued at $270,452.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 39,885 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 45,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CBAN opened at $13.09 on Monday. Colony Bankcorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.64 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.27. The stock has a market cap of $230.92 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Colony Bankcorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.05%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Colony Bankcorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

