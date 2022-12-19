Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) Short Interest Update

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 105,200 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the November 15th total of 117,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Bankwell Financial Group Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock opened at $29.64 on Monday. Bankwell Financial Group has a 1 year low of $27.76 and a 1 year high of $36.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.17. The company has a market capitalization of $228.52 million, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Bankwell Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Bankwell Financial Group

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Bankwell Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th.

In other news, Director James M. Garnett, Jr. acquired 962 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.00 per share, with a total value of $27,898.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,513 shares of the company's stock, valued at $681,877. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Laura Waitz sold 1,253 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $37,615.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,428 shares of company stock valued at $99,895 and have sold 2,253 shares valued at $67,525. 28.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWFG. State Street Corp raised its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 185.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 40,878 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 37,663 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,031,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 143.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 46,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 27,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $585,000. 35.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans secured by savings or certificate accounts and automobiles; and unsecured personal loans and overdraft lines of credit.

