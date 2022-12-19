bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the November 15th total of 40,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 82,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

bleuacacia Stock Performance

NASDAQ BLEU opened at $10.03 on Monday. bleuacacia has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $10.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.85.

Get bleuacacia alerts:

Institutional Trading of bleuacacia

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in bleuacacia by 1.5% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 608,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,004,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in bleuacacia during the third quarter worth about $3,556,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in bleuacacia by 196.6% during the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 444,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after buying an additional 294,943 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in bleuacacia by 30.6% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 71,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 16,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC increased its holdings in bleuacacia by 23.3% during the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 493,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,865,000 after buying an additional 93,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

bleuacacia Company Profile

bleuacacia ltd does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of premium branded consumer retail.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for bleuacacia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bleuacacia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.