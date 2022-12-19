Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Short Interest Down 11.2% in November

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 146,800 shares, a decline of 11.2% from the November 15th total of 165,300 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Bassett Furniture Industries Price Performance

Shares of BSET stock opened at $17.36 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.71. The firm has a market cap of $158.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.54. Bassett Furniture Industries has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $24.12.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $118.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.65 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 13.22%.

Bassett Furniture Industries Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is 9.34%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BSET. TheStreet raised Bassett Furniture Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com raised Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert H. Spilman, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.58 per share, with a total value of $77,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 258,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,024,796.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bassett Furniture Industries

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. Institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail -company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

