BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Short Interest Update

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a drop of 11.7% from the November 15th total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 898,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

BioNTech Stock Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $175.25 on Monday. BioNTech has a twelve month low of $117.08 and a twelve month high of $302.34. The company has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $7.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $3.38. BioNTech had a return on equity of 66.45% and a net margin of 55.72%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $14.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post 35.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of BioNTech

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 39,000.0% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 13.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BNTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of BioNTech from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group set a $168.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America raised shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BioNTech from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $312.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioNTech presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.69.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Stories

