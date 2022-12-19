SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) Shares Sold by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) by 63.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,522 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 123.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 5,851 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $606,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 582.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 7,781 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 127.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 279,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,573,000 after acquiring an additional 156,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 40.5% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 561,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,376,000 after acquiring an additional 161,836 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

BIL opened at $91.59 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.49. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a one year low of $91.37 and a one year high of $91.67.

