John Thomson Langlands Purchases 500,000 Shares of Byotrol plc (LON:BYOT) Stock

Byotrol plc (LON:BYOT – Get Rating) insider John Thomson Langlands bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($12,268.43).

Byotrol stock opened at GBX 2.44 ($0.03) on Monday. Byotrol plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 4.70 ($0.06). The firm has a market capitalization of £11.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.53.

Byotrol plc develops, and commercializes infection control and prevention products in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Professional and Consumer. The company also develops, patents, licenses, and sells anti-microbial products and technologies for business and consumer use.

