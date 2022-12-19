John Thomson Langlands Purchases 500,000 Shares of Byotrol plc (LON:BYOT) Stock

Byotrol plc (LON:BYOT – Get Rating) insider John Thomson Langlands bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($12,268.43).
Byotrol Price Performance
Byotrol stock opened at GBX 2.44 ($0.03) on Monday. Byotrol plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 4.70 ($0.06). The firm has a market capitalization of £11.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.53.
About Byotrol
Featured Articles
- How Do Chipmakers Stack Up When It Comes To Growth?
- Is AMC Entertainment Stock Worth Taking Down Here?
- Is it Time to Take a Bite into Domino’s Pizza?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
Receive News & Ratings for Byotrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byotrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.