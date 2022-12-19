Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the November 15th total of 43,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 36,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics by 15.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 17,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,408,000. Institutional investors own 21.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CADL has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Candel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Candel Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Candel Therapeutics Trading Down 12.7 %

Candel Therapeutics Company Profile

CADL opened at $1.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $47.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.89. Candel Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 13.41 and a current ratio of 13.41.

Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. The company develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.

