Acropolis Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000.

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $181.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $181.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.95. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $163.55 and a 1-year high of $257.65.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

