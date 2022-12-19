Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Short Interest Up 5.1% in November

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,080,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the November 15th total of 12,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.9 days. Approximately 32.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blink Charging news, General Counsel Aviv Hillo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total value of $184,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 105,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,729.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the second quarter valued at about $383,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Blink Charging in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Blink Charging in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Blink Charging in the first quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Blink Charging by 5,666.7% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 36.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blink Charging Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLNK opened at $12.78 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.76 and its 200 day moving average is $17.36. Blink Charging has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.05 million, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 3.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLNK. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Blink Charging to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Blink Charging to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blink Charging has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

About Blink Charging

(Get Rating)

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.