Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 154,200 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the November 15th total of 184,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 293,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,414,000 after purchasing an additional 80,711 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $356,000. Vista Finance LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 38,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 11,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.23 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $25.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.30.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

