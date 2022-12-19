Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 154,200 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the November 15th total of 184,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.0 days.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 293,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,414,000 after purchasing an additional 80,711 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $356,000. Vista Finance LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 38,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 11,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.23 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $25.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.30.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMM)
- How Do Chipmakers Stack Up When It Comes To Growth?
- Is AMC Entertainment Stock Worth Taking Down Here?
- Is it Time to Take a Bite into Domino’s Pizza?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.