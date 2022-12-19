First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Short Interest Update

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decrease of 10.8% from the November 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 10,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ CARZ opened at $42.83 on Monday. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $38.79 and a 12 month high of $65.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.90 and a 200-day moving average of $45.58.

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

