Acropolis Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,087 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE NKE opened at $105.95 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $171.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on NKE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group set a $141.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,882 shares of company stock worth $2,211,011 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

