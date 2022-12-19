CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Short Interest Down 14.0% in November

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 76,200 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the November 15th total of 88,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

CNB Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CNB Financial stock opened at $23.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.56 million, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.16. CNB Financial has a 12-month low of $22.98 and a 12-month high of $28.50.

CNB Financial Announces Dividend

CNB Financial ( NASDAQ:CCNE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $57.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.40 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 26.66%. Research analysts expect that CNB Financial will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CNB Financial

In related news, Director Francis X. Straub III purchased 2,000 shares of CNB Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,503 shares in the company, valued at $787,320.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other CNB Financial news, Director Francis X. Straub III acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,320.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tito L. Lima acquired 1,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $25,004.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,823.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 5,442 shares of company stock valued at $127,887 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNB Financial

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in CNB Financial by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CNB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in CNB Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CNB Financial by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in CNB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

Further Reading

