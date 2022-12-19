SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,664 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPYV. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 974.6% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 775.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000.

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $38.86 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $42.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.04.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

