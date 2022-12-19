Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,897 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 683 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,277 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,825,316,000 after buying an additional 678,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Netflix by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,249,083 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,016,347,000 after buying an additional 364,895 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,864,057 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,949,018,000 after purchasing an additional 725,384 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,556,396 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $971,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449,016 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,434,083 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,035,553,000 after purchasing an additional 588,874 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $290.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $129.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $620.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Netflix from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on Netflix from $198.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on Netflix from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.47.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.