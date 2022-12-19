Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 205.6% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 34.5% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 132.1% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $168.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.83.

In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $169.55 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $193.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.90. The company has a market cap of $153.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

