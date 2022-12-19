Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CAO Sells $14,966.18 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) CAO Michelle Philpot sold 478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $14,966.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,428.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michelle Philpot also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sunrun alerts:

On Tuesday, December 6th, Michelle Philpot sold 123 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $3,621.12.

On Monday, September 19th, Michelle Philpot sold 400 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $14,816.00.

Sunrun Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $29.16 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.53. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.56 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $39.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.97. The business had revenue of $631.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.20 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 1.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Sunrun in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sunrun in a report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sunrun by 1.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,612 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Sunrun by 6.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,389 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sunrun by 64.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 14.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,774 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,388 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.