Insider Selling: Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Insider Sells $26,582.19 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) insider Jeanna Steele sold 849 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $26,582.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,837,551.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeanna Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 6th, Jeanna Steele sold 2,815 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $82,873.60.

On Monday, September 19th, Jeanna Steele sold 799 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $29,586.97.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $29.16 on Monday. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $39.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.92 and a 200-day moving average of $28.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.56 and a beta of 2.20.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.97. Sunrun had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $631.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RUN. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 2,219.3% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,391,588 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,588 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Sunrun by 135.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 309,693 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,406,000 after buying an additional 1,186,035 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Sunrun by 77.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,639,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,650,000 after buying an additional 1,149,004 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in Sunrun by 84.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,400,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,888,000 after buying an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Sunrun by 92.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,248,306 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,281,000 after buying an additional 1,082,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RUN. Northland Securities began coverage on Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.63.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

