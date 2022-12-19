Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PNC stock opened at $150.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.26. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.52 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.12. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.84.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

