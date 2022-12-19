Insider Selling: The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Director Sells $17,053.72 in Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) Director Andrea L. Wong sold 527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $17,053.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,096.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $38.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.31. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $34.34 and a 1 year high of $52.43.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 16.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 57,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LSXMK. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

(Get Rating)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.