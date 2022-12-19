Insider Selling: The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Director Sells $17,053.72 in Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) Director Andrea L. Wong sold 527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $17,053.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,096.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance
Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $38.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.31. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $34.34 and a 1 year high of $52.43.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have weighed in on LSXMK. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
About The Liberty SiriusXM Group
The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.
