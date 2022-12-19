Sawtooth Solutions LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DUK. City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 24,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 33,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 224,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,887,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DUK opened at $100.34 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.25. The company has a market cap of $77.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $116.33.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 81.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on DUK. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

